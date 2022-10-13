Mindy Kaling gets everyone talking in Barbiecore inspired mini-dress The Mindy Project star has become a fashion icon

Mindy Kaling's reign over social media as a burgeoning fashion icon continues, setting social media alight with her latest set of photos.

MORE: Mindy Kaling hires not one but two celebrities' children for her hit series

The actress posed in her lush garden in a stunning Barbiecore inspired hot pink mini-dress that featured a deep low neckline.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Mindy Kaling's strange addiction

It also boasted cut-outs running down the side and showed off her toned legs, extremely flattering on her figure and complementing the chic styling.

She simply captioned her post with: "First of all, how dare you," and that was the exact sentiment many of her followers expressed as well.

MORE: Mindy Kaling steals the show in stunning outfit – and wow

Her co-star Angela Kinsey immediately commented: "​​Mindy!! Holy crap!" while Melissa Fumero also wrote: "GIRL. WHAT. OKAYYYYYY."

Many responded with flame emojis, and one fan said: "Ok what are you doing to lose weight? You look fabulous…" and another even commented: "Here for the unapologetically hot era!!!"

Mindy's new photos had fans and friends going wild

Several even referenced one of her recurring storylines from The Office concerning her romance with BJ Novak's character Ryan.

Mindy opened up earlier in the year to Today about her weight loss process and how she doesn't dwell on it, choosing to be more active and healthy instead.

MORE: Fashion icon Mindy Kaling rocks natural appearance for special post

MORE: Mindy Kaling opens up on 'reframing' her attitude to exercise

"In my 20s, I thought a workout had to be something that was punishing, like 45 minutes of running and you had to hate it the whole time," she said.

"I don't have that relationship with exercise anymore," saying about her eating habits: "I just am really for the first time in my life, trying moderation, and I love it."

The actress has embraced living a life of moderation over intense regimens

The Mindy Project star continued: "Sometimes I'll be like, 'Well, I have four different times today where I have 10 minutes so let's just walk instead of sitting down and checking Instagram.'

"So instead of it being like one chunk of exercise in the beginning of the day or none at all, I'm now just deciding that I'm going to be a more active person all the time."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.