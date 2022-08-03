Mindy Kaling steals the show in stunning outfit – and wow The Office star looked gorgeous!

Mindy Kaling has consistently shown that she is one of the most fashionable women in Hollywood and her latest outfit certainly proves that.

INSIDE: Mindy Kaling's LA mansion is one of the most colourful homes you'll ever see

The Office star looked so chic as she posed in a daring monochromatic bikini top and skirt, that had a thigh slit so high that Mindy had to cover the top of it with her hand to protect her modesty. The monochromatic theme extended into her strappy heels as well as they bore the same pattern as her mesmerising outfit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mindy Kaling reveals strange obsession

Looking like a supermodel she posed up a storm in her outfit, with her black locks falling down to her shoulder.

READ: Mindy Kaling opens up on 'reframing' her attitude to exercise

SEE: Mindy Kaling shares incredible announcement – and look at her dress

She had a confident caption for her post, as she penned: "I didn't peak in high school, I'm still out here getting cuter," and fans agreed.

Celebrity friend Reese Witherspoon enthused: "Perfect caption, perfect fit," while a second posted: "Damn damn damn Girllll!"

Mindy totally stole the show with the daring look

A third wrote: "Boss babe supremacy!" and a fourth said: "DROP DEAD GORGEOUS!"

MORE: Mindy Kaling, Dan Aykroyd and more stars mourn Canadian film legend Ivan Reitman

SEE: Mindy Kaling turns heads with eye-catching neon and leather combo for fun night out

Although she's known for her glamour, last month Mindy stunned when she shared a picture of herself looking casual and relaxed in her home.

With her gorgeous brunette hair loose and unstyled, the comedian wore blue wash jeans and a green patterned cardigan as she held up a gift from the writers of her Netflix series Never Have I Ever.

The star is a fashion icon

"The writers on @neverhaveiever surprised me with the best gift, a framed picture of John McEnroe's handshake with Jimmy Connors after losing a match. It's not how we handle success but how we handle defeat that makes us grow as people, I think," she captioned the post.

MORE: Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra and Chrissy Teigen celebrate Diwali in stunning saris

READ: Mindy Kaling reveals her Christmas plans with daughter Katherine and son Spencer

"Besides being a sports icon and the amazing narrator of Never Have I Ever, John represents so much to me. He's a winner who worked hard and has high standards but also, is kind of a hot head sometimes.

"It's hard to be perfect all the time. I aspire to be like Johnny Mac. Thanks writers for this incredibly meaningful gift! I love you."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.