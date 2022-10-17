Carrie Underwood rocks fabulous denim shorts - and her legs!

Carrie Underwood looked sensational on Saturday when she took to social media in the most fabulous pair of denim shorts.

The country singer, 39, posted a fabulous photo from her Denim and Rhinestones tour which saw her pose up a storm in a pair of black denim shorts splatted with purple paint, the same shade as the tour branding.

Captioning the post in a photo with fellow singer Jimmie Allen, who is accompanying her on the road, the blonde beauty penned: "We’ll see you tonight, Greenville! @jimmieallen #DenimAndRhinestonesTour."

Carrie looked sensational in the snap and matched her fabulous shorts which perfectly showcased her toned legs, with a glamorous hot pink bodysuit and an oversized denim shirt which was in a gorgeous washed-out pale-blue shade.

The star looked incredible

The star added a pair of short pointed-toe black boots which were had an ultra-stylish purple iridescent hue. As for accessories, she added a number of chunky rings and a stunning quadruple-layered necklace adorned with lavish embellishments.

Carrie wore her iconic blonde locks down and curly with copious amounts of volume and added dark eye makeup and nude lipstick to complete the fabulous ensemble.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the exciting post. One follower wrote: "You are so beautiful." A second replied: "Wow great legs!" A third agreed, writing: "Those legs!"

Carrie opened up about tour life

The stunning update came just after the star revealed on Friday that her eldest son Isaiah is beginning to understand that his mom does not have a "normal" job.

Appearing on The Today Show, the star told Sheinelle Jones: "Isaiah is more aware that it is not normal, and he will go to school and someone will say, 'I saw your mom on TV,' so he is more aware that his mom does something that is not normal."

She also revealed that Isaiah and her youngest Jacob will fly with their dad Mike Fisher to see their mom on tour when they are out of school, and she will visit on her days off."

