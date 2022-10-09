Carrie Underwood's fans react as her onstage look is so unexpected The American Idol star rocked a different look!

Country singer Carrie Underwood piqued her fans' excitement at the weekend, as she shared preparations for her upcoming tour on Instagram.

Taking to the social media site, the star uploaded a video of herself performing – but because it was rehearsal footage, she looked more casual than she typically would while singing.

The blonde beauty wore black sweats and matching sneakers, along with a white vintage Barry Lather Turn Me Loose T-shirt.

The singer could be seen rocking out while her band played their instruments. The video finished with a logo that read: Carrie Underwood: Denim and Rhinestones tour.

Carrie added heart and diamond emojis as she captioned the clip: "We are ONE week away from the kickoff of the #DenimAndRhinestonesTour!"

The star's fans could barely hold back their excitement, with one commenting: "See you in a week queen!" Others added: "Love you soo much," "Why am I already crying," and: "Can't wait to see you in St. Louis for my birthday!!"

The star is preparing for her tour

The star will be traveling all around the United States, which means she won't be able to spend much time at her family home.

When she does make it back, however, a beautiful and cozy scene awaits her. The singer shares an impressive 400-acre ranch in Tennessee with her husband, Mike Fisher, and sons Isaiah and Jacob - and it looks idyllic.

Carrie recently took to social media with an image of her expansive plot of land and a beautiful tree adorned with leaves that were turning a pretty pink hue.

Carrie shot to fame after winning American Idol in 2005

When her work isn't taking her around the world, she clearly revels in being a homebody. "I don't want to go to restaurants, I don't want to travel. I don't want to go anywhere," she shared with fans during an appearance on Today's Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country.

Carrie continued: "I love being at home. I would literally never leave my house. I get nervous in crowds and in group settings and stuff like that."

