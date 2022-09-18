Carrie Underwood steps out in head-turning gown for latest Opry performance The award-winning country star has a fabulous sense of style

Carrie Underwood never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion and pulled out all the stops for her latest Grand Ole Opry performance.

In a preview photo posted on Instagram, the award-winning country star looked fabulous dressed in a bold gown adorned with colorful flowers.

The stylish number featured a V-neck and a pleated skirt, and Carrie was inundated with compliments from fans soon after the picture was posted.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood's love story

"You look beautiful," one wrote, while another remarked: "Queen!" A third added: "You look so pretty."

The singer often takes to the stage in show-stopping outfits and just a few days before she pulled off another gorgeous look, dressed in a light blue toile gown with capped sleeves for the CMT Giants.

It's been a busy year for the singer, who is now preparing for a 43-date tour of North America in October.

The American Idol alum has been enjoying spending quality time with her family ahead of being on the road again.

She enjoys nothing more than being at home and admitted in a recent interview on Absolute Radio Country: "I don’t go places…on my own if it is left up to me and my devices, I would just be a little homesteader and just stay home and do nothing. I shouldn't say do nothing, I am actually very busy when I am at home, but it is chores, I am doing chores."

The star has been married to Mike Fisher since 2010, having met after being set up by a mutual friend, Carrie's bassist Mark Childers.

The happy couple became parents five years after saying 'I do', with their first child in 2015, son Isaiah, who was joined by younger brother Jacob in 2019.

Carrie prefers to keep her children at home when she's on the road in order for them to have stability, but she often brings them out for a few days at the end of the tour.

This was the case for the singer's recent Las Vegas residency, Reflections, which saw her sons come to watch their mom perform at the end of its run. "They usually will come out towards the end of my run there.

One of them is at school so we try to keep their lives as normal as possible. But they enjoy coming out," she told host Lorraine Kelly during a recent visit to London.

