Abbey Clancy looks incredible in daring cut-out swimwear – fans react The mum-of-four shared some family photos

Wow! Abbey Clancy has taken to Instagram with a series of new photos – and left her fans in disbelief.

Abbey, 36, treated her followers to a number of pictures showing her with her husband and children at the beach.

WATCH: Abbey Clancy speaks to HELLO! on the set of her photo shoot

But it was her incredible figure – and daring swimwear – that really stole the show.

Abbey opted for a striking high-waisted one-piece that features a cutaway stomach and a one-shoulder design. It perfectly framed her model figure – from her endless legs to her super-toned midriff.

Abbey looks incredible in her statement swimwear

Fans went wild for the photos and quickly flooded the comments section with flame emojis and love heart eyes. "Insane!" wrote one, while a second echoed: "Amazing figure! Can't believe you've had 4 kids!"

Abbey is enjoying her holiday with husband Peter Crouch. The sweet couple started dating back in 2006 and went on to marry in June 2011. Together they share four children – daughters Sophia, 11, and Liberty, seven, and sons Johnny, four, and Jack, who was born in June 2019.

Peter with the couple's four children

Abbey always looks incredible – but has stated in the past that she has a "huge appetite". "Today I've had muesli followed by poached eggs and smoked salmon but it's usually toast, cereal or something hot," she previously told Health and Wellbeing.

"I love to be in the kitchen and enjoy making hearty, home-cooked food for my family at mealtimes. My husband's 6'7" and my brother (who lives with us) is 6'4", so I’ve got these big, burly men in my house who need their plates to be piled high!

Abbey and Peter have been married since June 2011

"I often make steak with a salad, jacket potatoes, fajitas, a massive fish pie or a big roast dinner on a Sunday. Being married to a footballer helps with my diet because he needs a lot of protein and the right nutrients to nourish his body, which rubs off on me."

