Abbey Clancy is a goddess in leather trousers and blazer

Abbey Clancy has debuted a brand new look which is one of her most sophisticated to date. The model, 36, shared a series of images on social media showcasing the paired down yet ageless ensemble, that fans would love to see in their own seasonless wardrobe.

Abbey sported a chocolate brown pair of leather trousers, which she teamed with a slightly lighter brown leather blazer and a classic white T-shirt. She completed her outfit by slipping on a pair of barely-there heels in a mocha hue, crafting a luxurious coffee-coloured aesthetic.

WATCH: Inside Abbey Clancy And Peter Crouch's never-ending garden

The blonde beauty wore her silky tresses down loose, culminating in a beachy blowdry of balayage waves. She opted for a camera-ready makeup look, consisting of a defined brow, dramatic bronzed contour, a pale pink lip, some rosy blush and a delicate slick of mascara.

The star posted the stream of stunning photos to her Instagram Stories, simply tagging the brands in the captions.

Abbey looked beautiful in brown

She relaxed in a glamorous hotel setting which complemented her sartorial colour scheme. A walnut carpet, cacao-toned velvet armchairs and brown wood furnishings enhanced Abbey's beautiful brown aesthetic.

The star posed for a striking selfie

Love Abbey's trousers? Well luckily for you, they are still available to buy online. Hailing from it-girl brand Miaou, these slim-fit high-rise vegan leather trousers can be teamed with a white tank top and heeled boots for the classiest daywear outfit.

Abbey showed off her sleek hotel room

Abbey recently shared a smouldering shot of her wearing a black swimsuit, featuring a flattering halter-neck fit, metal buckle detailing and a subtly ruched bodice. She captioned the image with a string of palm tree emojis, leaving fans to express their awe at the star's swimwear style.

Brown Vegan Leather Trousers, £350, Miaou

One follower wrote: "Wow!" Another quipped: "Absolutely stunning." And a third agreed, adding: "Need this!"

The former Britain's Next Top Model star has an impressive selection of swimwear. Back in February, the star took to Instagram once again, wearing a two-piece designed by Magda Butrym. She added sunglasses by luxury label Loewe and an initial necklace by Lulu Kachoo.

