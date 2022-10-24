Victoria's Secret model Elsa Hosk stops traffic in fashion forward skirt

Elsa Hosk could have stopped traffic when she stepped out into the middle of the road in New York City on Sunday to debut a brand new, ab-baring look. The Victoria's Secret model looked outstanding.

MORE: Elsa Hosk excites fashion fans with her bodycon dress

The 33-year-old Swedish model posed for a series of striking photos after slipping into a white, super cropped tank top and a low-slung, dark denim skirt. Elsa looked uber cool with her vintage leather biker jacket worn open to display her athletically toned torso. The mother of one wore her long blonde hair loose and she kept it casual with a pair of shades.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson's adorable workout video with daughter

Elsa tagged the photo "@helsastudio" with a love heart emoji so that her fashion fans knew exactly where they could shop her latest look.

Elsa's traffic-stopping look left fan in awe

Right on cue, Elsa's 8.1 million Instagram fans took notice of her outfit and issued their glowing verdicts. "Love this outfit" declared one fan, while another described the look as "out of this world", and a third fan added that Elsa was, "looking gorgeous today".

DISCOVER: Helena Christensen rocks nothing but a scarf in poignant new photo

READ: The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has been CANCELLED - find out why

Elsa's cashmere look is perfect for fall

Last week the stunning former Victoria's Secret Angel opened up her Instagram Stories to fan questions and one fashion follower asked: "Can you post outfits of the day and links???" The model spotted the question and invited her eight million followers to a survey: "Would you like that? Yes/no?"

Elsa's fans loved the first look of the week and gushed that it was: "Marvellous" with another fan declaring her a "Queen".

SEE: Candice Swanepoel wows in sweet pool video with rarely-seen children

PHOTOS: Candice Swanepoel launches new swimwear collection with stunning pictures

The busy mother shares her one-year-old Tuulikki Joan Daly, with her partner Tom Daly. Elsa used to play basketball professionally in Sweden and she told Marie Claire magazine that she also loves boxing as a means to stay in shape: "Boxing makes you kind of tight, so it's really good to mix that with barre, Pilates, or something that'll stretch you out and make you longer."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.