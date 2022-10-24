Gwen Stefani looks out of this world on The Voice - photo The No Doubt star looked wonderful

Gwen Stefani lit up our screens on Monday night as she returned to The Voice to find the next singing sensation – and the mom of three looked fierce.

The stunning, statuesque blonde did not disappoint her fashion fans when she arrived to judge The Voice wearing a cut-out pink and black mini dress with rhinestone mesh sleeves. Gwen accessorized with a chain choker which completed her look perfectly.

Gwen's make-up was equally as fabulous, and she opted for a sharp smokey eye look and nude lipstick.

Gwen looked fabulous for the show's battles episode

Last week Gwen showed off all her imaginative Halloween costumes from over the decades. The singer took to Instagram to share a video captioned: "Just a lil excited for #Halloween." And tens of thousands of her fans rushed to check out the post and comment.

As Gwen's fans scrolled through the immense array of elaborate Halloween looks, they saw the star dressed as a beautiful ballerina, a broody catlike creature, a spooky Alice Wonderland and a fierce looking cowgirl which was part of a sweet couple costume with her husband Blake Shelton.

Fans crowned Gwen the Queen of Halloween

The Voice and die-hard No Doubt fans commended Gwen's commitment to fashion. One crowned her "the true HallowQueen", while a second added: "Love the throwback pics. Monster Mash’s one of Blake’s favorite songs. So cute."

Gwen and her husband Blake always put their love on display on the TV show, having met during the live singing competition in 2014, and going on to tie the knot in 2021.

When their former colleague Camilla Cabello appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, she was asked: "What's it like to work with Gwen and Blake?" And the former Fifth Harmony member revealed that "they are adorable" and "so happy, and in love."

