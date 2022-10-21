Helena Christensen rocks nothing but a scarf in poignant new photo The 90s supermodel has put her power towards a great cause

Helena Christensen was a vision when she took donned nothing but deep fuchsia lipstick and a sheer black scarf on Thursday evening, and fans were in awe.

The 90's fashion icon and philanthropist displayed the silhouette of her incredible physique as she stood in the nude behind a gorgeous flowing, dip-dyed scarf. Helena, 53, struck a series of poses as she modelled the scarf in different ways and fans rushed to find out where they could buy her lipstick and where they can buy the striking accessory because it was all for charity...

The mother of one shared the images on Instagram with the message: "A limited-edition winter scarf with 100% of sales going to RED supporting the fight for AIDS and COVID relief in the world’s most vulnerable communities."

Helena's striking series of photos caught attention for all the right reasons

Helena's one million Instagram followers rushed to support the cause with one fan gushing: "THANK YOU, BEAUTIFUL HELENA!" Another fan praised Helena's cause as, "Devoid of profit, propaganda, and politics." A third fan just could not get over how amazing Helena looked and added: "Stunning, stunning lady by the way."

Helena's eye-catching pose for a good cause

The multilingual Danish model also shared how "thrilled" she was to be part of the charity and fashion collaboration between the non-profit organisation RED, the international art gallery Gagosian and American artist Ed Ruscha.

Dozens of fans couldn't help but comment on Helena's lipstick as the highly pigmented matte color emphasised Helena's dazzling emerald eyes. Many wanted to find out exactly which lipstick the 90's icon was modelling, asking: "Beautiful lipstick!!! What is?" and "What color/ brand lipstick is that? Thank you."

Helena's eye-catching photos were also one of the few occasions where fans have seen Helena modelling her freshly cut bobbed hair since her DIY makeover earlier this year. One fan exclaimed: "Love the haircut. Bellísima!"

