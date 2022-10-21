Elsa Hosk excites fashion fans with her bodycon dress The Victoria's Secret model has an irresistible offer for fans

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk maybe have hung up her wings, but the 33-year-old model still loves to engage with her fans and her micro mini dress debut carried an exciting message for fans.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening, the stunning Swedish model shared a photograph of herself modelling a sleeveless black bodycon dress. Elsa teamed her figure-hugging dress with polished leather flats before slinging a loose, crisp white shirt over her shoulders and peering over her fashionable cat-eye sunglasses. She posed a question to her eight million Instagram fans… Elsa had opened up her Instagram Stories to fan questions and one fashion follower asked: "Can you post outfits of the day and links???" The model spotted the question and invited her eight million followers to a survey: "Would you like that? Yes/no?"

The former basketball player enjoyed an unofficial Victoria's Secret model reunion in September for the cover of 'More or Less' magazine. Elsa was joined by Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio - three years after the iconic Victoria's Secret runway shows came to an end.

Elsa's Instagram Story delighted fashion fans

Elsa became an 'Earth Angel' for the day to highlight upcycled fashion by modelling pieces by Kezako Paris which "highlighted the fact that one person's trash is another's smokin' hot look".

Elsa reunited with Victoria's Secret angels for 'More or Less' magazine

The proud mother shares her one-year-old Tuulikki Joan Daly, with partner Tom Daly, the Danish co-founder and creative director of the sunglasses brand Running Vision. Earlier this week, Elsa took to Instagram to announce her own design collaboration with the brand Beis to launch "a limited collection of the chicest baby bags for all your personal and family needs".

