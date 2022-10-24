Carol Vorderman wears two sassy recycled dresses at Pride of Britain Awards

Carol Vorderman is no stranger to the Pride of Britain Awards and on Monday, the former Coundon star hosted the special event for the 24th time. Wow!

Normally, celebrities don't actually reveal what they are wearing ahead of time, but the mother-of-two decided to change history by telling her followers exactly what she was wearing on Sunday evening.

Attending a dress fitting, the brunette beauty took to Instagram to show off her look. She said: "In the spirit of hand me downs and sustainability... @ashleybanjogram and I are wearing beautiful outfits for this year's Pride of Britain which we’ve worn previously. Ash is wearing the suit he wore as best man at @jordbanjo wedding earlier this year and I’m wearing a stunning gown which I wore on stage for POB in 2018."

Describing the frock, he said: "The dress is a lovely silk and it’s been a great, sustainable process. P.s… they’re NOT real gems around the waist....ha ha @prideofbritain."

In her Instagram video, the TV presenter was wearing leggings and a white T-shirt, and twirled around, transforming into the shimmering gown, which was full-length, and fabulous. It's made in a slate grey colour with a built-in-corset and a diamante trim down either side. Amazing!

Carol rocked a red Suzanne Neville dress on the red carpet

Carol didn't wear just one, but two dresses. She also rocked a bright red design by Suzanne Nevile. Taking to Instagram once again in a dress fitting, she said: "Last year I wore this stunning red dress made by @suzanneneville on the stage to host the show. This year we’re adding a simple chiffon train and wearing it on the red carpet. I’m so happy for two reasons. I really love this dress....and it still fits. Ha."

Speaking about the change in her attire, the host explained: “We’re doing things a little bit differently this year, we’ve been working hard to make the whole event as green as we can. As part of that, for my red carpet and on-stage outfits, I’m wearing two dresses that I have worn before, so we’ve upcycled two of the amazing dresses that have been made for me.”

