Carol Vorderman is a summer dream in sunset orange maxi dress - and wow

Carol Vorderman's fans were delighted to see the star taking the place of Lorraine Kelly on her namesake ITV show on Wednesday - and wasn't her outfit fabulous?

The 61-year-old presenter looked positively radiant in a colourful summery frock from Coast. Complete with romantic puff sleeves, a figure-flattering tiered skirt and vibrant orange hue, the former Countdown star was a vision of summer in the striking poplin maxi dress that flattered her curvaceous silhouette.

The mathematician wore her glossy blonde tresses in a sleek, straightened style, while a smokey eyeliner, rosy blush and coral lip complemented her ageless features.

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, the mother-of-two poses in a series of snaps, showing off her waist-cinching ensemble.

Carol delighted fans with a series of selfies

"A pop of orange and a puff sleeve not seen since the 80s [laughing emoji] this morning on @lorraine "A comfy frock in the heat from @CoastFashion, Lorraine will be back in her chair as soon as all the covid tests do their thing. And we're all wishing her well ASAP. Meanwhile you're stuck with the deputy to the Deputy to the Boss this week...that's me."

The star's dress is a high street treasure from Coast

Fans couldn't get enough of Carol's showstopping look, rushing to the comments of her post to share the love for her figure-flattering outfit.

"Wow you look amazing Carol. Love the dress," commented one fan, while another added: "Gorgeous dress Carol such a lovely colour, look absolutely beautiful as always!"

Carol's cotton maxi dress has just hit the Coast sale, retailing for £95.20 down from £119. Pair it with chunky white trainers for effortless seasonal dressing, or slip on some raffia wedges for the perfect summer soiree attire.

Tiered Cotton Poplin Dress, £95.20, Coast

When asked by GMB's Susanna Reid how Lorraine was doing, Carol responded: "Well, she's feeling great, which is fantastic. So hopefully, she'll be here later in the week but you know, all the tests and everything that has to be done," before going on to tease the upcoming segments on the show.

Lorraine responded on social media: "Thanks to the vaccine it's not too bad and I hope to be back at work very soon. Huge thanks to @carolvorders who will be hosting @lorraine until I'm back."

