Radiant Kate Garraway wows in beautiful florals during Pride of Britain Awards

Kate Garraway appeared during the inspiring Pride of Britain Awards on Sunday evening, looking beautiful in her Stine Goya dress.

The presenter, who rented her outfit from sustainable fashion platform By Rotation, appeared in a pre-recording of her special meeting with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which was filmed earlier this month.

Kate's pretty floral frock is the 'Niki Daffodil' design from Stine Goya, worth £330 - but it's available to rent at By Rotation for £8 per day. You can also shop some gorgeous (and discounted!) Stine Goya pieces at The Outnet.

Kate visited London's St. Bartholomew's Hospital to film for the Pride of Britain Awards

The Good Morning Britain presenter teamed it with nude heels and wore her signature blonde hair in a gorgeous blow-dried style, carrying her protective face mask too, of course.

Kate recently opened up about her meeting with the royal couple, sharing a snap of the Daily Mirror front page.

WATCH: Kate Garraway teams up with William and Kate for Pride of Britain Awards

She captioned the photo: "What an incredible honour to be beside @kensingtonroyal as they paid tribute to our extraordinary frontline @nhsengland & @nhsscotland heroes who have risked so much for us all in the fight against #covid_19.

"Thank you @prideofbritain & @dailymirror. Do join in paying tribute to Britain’s heroes @prideofbritain Sunday night @itv."

Kate took part in a segment with the royal couple

The publication has also shared more about what was said between the Cambridges and Kate - with Prince William sweetly telling her: "You are doing amazingly though. If it wasn’t for social distancing we would both give you a hug."

It was earlier in October that the ITV presenter was seen filming scenes for the Pride of Britain Awards with William and Kate.

You can rent the Stine Goya 'Niki Daffodil' dress from By Rotation

The trio were pictured chatting away outside London's St. Bartholomew's Hospital, with the Duchess donning a beautifully-tailored blue suit from Smythe and a Lisou London rainbow-print blouse.

The morning after filming, Kate opened up about the time she spent with the royals during GMB, sweetly describing the occasion as "a great honour for me".

Kate with her husband Derek and their two children Darcey and William

The mother-of-two told her co-host Ranvir Singh: "I got to spend a bit of time with them because they were giving their time.

"They were taking part in something for Pride of Britain on ITV on November 1, it's really moving."

