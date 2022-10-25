Kelly Rowland just wore the most head-turning ballgown you've ever seen How stunning does the singer look?

Kelly Rowland always looks totally fierce - we just love her style. And on Monday evening, the former Destiny's Child star wowed the crows at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, in an outfit that's going to make you do a double take.

READ: Kelly Rowland's neon string bikini leaves fans reeling

The event was held at the WACO Theater Center, and Beyonce's bestie took to the red carpet with her husband Tim Weatherspoon, rocking an avant garde gown by Monsoori. We loved the bombastic skirt, sweetheart neckline and elegant straps, and we particularly were fond of the contrasting black gloves. The look was put together by supreme stylist Elly Karamoh.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Rowland sends fans into a frenzy in slinky leopard dress

Mother-of-two Kelly's hair looked exquisite, she went for a slightly shorter, voluminous curled look that gave us all the screen idol vibes. Paired with the red lipstick, this is what you call show-stopping.

MORE: Kelly Rowland stuns in figure flattering dress - and just wow!

We all know how important accessories are, too, and Kelly added diamond drop earrings, a delicate necklace and a cocktail ring. Swoon!

Kelly looked stunning in red

According to the Waco Theatre website: "This year we relive the history of Harlem and step into the night - celebrating the fashions of the 1920s-50s. After two years away, this will be a night to remember.

Check out the gloves!

"From music and dancing to savory culinary dishes and signature cocktails, we’ll experience the big ballrooms, jazz clubs, speakeasies, iconic restaurants and theaters where artists such as Duke Ellington, Bill Bojangles Robinson, Zora Neale Hurston, Cab Calloway, Langston Hughes, Billie Holiday, Pearl Primus, Ella Fitzgerald and others performed.

"The films 'Harlem Nights' and 'The Cotton Club' serve as this year’s inspiration. The evening will reclaim the artistic legacies of our ancestors and bring Harlem to Los Angeles."

MORE: Kelly Rowland reacts to being mentioned in Beyoncé's new song with Madonna

The honorary chairs of this event aside from Kelly, were Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Bianca Lawson, Michelle Williams and Solange Knowles. What a line-up!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.