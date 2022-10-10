Holly Willoughby looks like a woodland goddess to announce big news

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday morning bright and early, the gorgeous Holly Willoughby announced some very exciting news on her brand Wylde Moon's Instagram page.

The star looked sensational in a white folk dress as she posed in front of a tree with berries. Very Autumnal!

WATCH: Holly Willoughby announced Kirstie Le Marque collaboration

The mother-of-three said: "Introducing our first of two new scents, (borrowed from) The Hedgerows. With fruity, green, mossy notes of Blackberry, Cassis, Rose, Geranium, Patchouli and Oakmoss. Available now on the WYLDE Boutique as WAXING MOONS WAX MELTS that promise to fill your home with luxurious fragrance. Link in bio."

Wylde Moon is the This Morning star's women's lifestyle website, and it's specially curated by herself. Topics vary from shining a light on inspirational women, to beauty, fashion, family and energy healing.

The website also features a new podcast called Introducing By The Light of the Moon. Each month, Holly uses the unique energy of each of the eight moon phases to walk through the lives of her guests.

(borrowed from) The Hedgerows - Waxing Moons, £11.00, Wylde Moon

The brand has been up and running for a little over a year. At the time of the launch in September 2021, the blonde TV star said: "I'm so excited to introduce you to WYLDE MOON. I've been working over the last year to curate and create a beautiful online space where I can share the things I love with you all.

She added: "I've always aligned myself with brands that I feel completely at home with and I feel proud of how those relationships have strengthened over the years. But this is different – this time I'm stepping out on my own and sharing a platform that stands as a measure of where I am in life right now."

Since the brand began, Holly sells sumptuous fragrances and heartwarming wax melts as part of her franchise.

