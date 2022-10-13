Adele wows on discreet date night with boyfriend - wait 'til you see her jacket

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Adele was spotted on a romantic dinner date with boyfriend beau Rich Paul in Santa Monica earlier this week and she looked as stylish as ever.

In photographs that appeared on the MailOnline, the Someone like You singer rocked an abstract print cardigan and trainers as she was snapped leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant.

The star's coatigan (a coat that's a cross between just that, and a cardigan) was by Burberry and cost around £5000 at the time of purchase eight years ago.

She also carried a white 'Diana' bag by Dior. Looking radiant and makeup free, the star looked happy and relaxed.

Adele has a plethora of coats, cardigans and ponchos

If you're looking for a coatigan like Adele's, we suggest you take a look at Hayley Menzies incredible designs. Crafted from merino wool, they are soft, and feature the most glorious prints. Keep scrolling to take a look!

The mother-of-one is gearing up to make a major return to the stage on 18 November with her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas.

The multi-Grammy Award-winning singer will make the Nevada state her home from November to March as she dazzles audiences across 32 shows. The 34-year-old is set to stay at Nobu Hotel Las Vegas at Caesars Palace - in their £30,000 per night penthouse suite that has its own Zen garden and built-in Italian-made whirlpool.

Earlier this year, the singer broke down in tears as she apologised to fans and admitted she was "embarrassed" after pulling the plug on her highly-anticipated residency, just one day before it was due to begin.

Posting a video on Instagram, Adele was unable to stop the tears as she revealed that her show had "been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID, half my crew and team has COVID right now, and it's impossible to finish the show".

"I can't give you what I have right now, I am gutted and I am sorry it's last minute," she continued, before promising to reschedule all of the dates.

