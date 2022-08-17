Kelly Rowland stuns in figure flattering dress - and just wow! The Destiny’s Child star looks simply flawless

Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland looked gorgeous in new pictures posted on her Instagram.

READ: Kelly Rowland stops fans in their tracks with a special gown ahead of an exciting night out

The former The X Factor judge wore an incredible golden dress, which showed off her striking figure and curves.

Loading the player...

Kelly Rowland looks flawless for new beauty campaign in plunging top

The sizzling number also showcased her toned legs thanks to its stunning slit cut. Kelly, 41, completed the look with dazzling pearls and earrings and finished the look with a classic updo and a soft red lip.

MORE: Kelly Rowland reacts to being mentioned in Beyoncé's new song with Madonna

READ: Kelly Rowland's children have the most adorable bond – see photo

The mum-of-two captioned the post and wrote: "Marsai's Kingdom of FarFar Away."

Marsai Martin is an American actress, best known for starring in the series, Black-ish. She recently celebrated her birthday, and her pal Kelly was there to party alongside her.

Kelly shared this post of herself

Kelly's post got her followers talking, including those in Hollywood. Musician Ciara wrote: "Okkkkkkkkk!" followed by star emojis. Meanwhile, reality star Khloe Kardashian commented: "Wowwwww".

Victoria Monet was also delighted with the dazzling pictures and commented: "WOW!! Stunning” and left a few sparkle emojis. And one woman who Kelly most definitely impressed included her bandmates mum, Tina Knowles.

The businesswoman, whose children are stars Solange and Beyoncé, was full of praise for Kelly's remarkable look.

Marsai in 2021

Tina wrote: "Yes Kelly !!! Gorgeous !! Looks like you stepped out of the page of "Harlem Nights " This could have been great Gala Outfit." The singer replied: "I can't wait for them to see what you have planes for the Gala Ma!! It's gonna be fire!!!".

The post, which has garnered over 600 thousand likes, also managed to grab the attention of Gabrielle Union, who commented: "Perfection", followed by a fire and heart emoji.

Kelly, whose Instagram account boasts up to 13 million followers, regularly posts stunning pictures of herself, as well as giving fans a look inside her family life - including snaps of her adorable children.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.