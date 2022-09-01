Kelly Rowland's neon string bikini leaves fans reeling

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Destiny's Child icon Kelly Rowland has released a spectacular montage of photos and videos during her tropical holiday, revealing her unbelievable holiday diet and her stunning bikini-clad physique.

SEE: Kelly Rowland dazzles in thigh-high split dress alongside husband Tim

The 41-year-old slipped into an intricate high-cut string bikini that emphasised her waist and toned curves and left her 13.6 million-strong fanbase reeling. The singer went completely makeup-free and pouted for a cheeky selfie wearing her lime-green swimsuit in the dazzlingly bright sun against a backdrop of green palm trees. When Kelly shared a video of her swimming before tucking into her lavish lunch, we were in awe…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland floats in the pool wearing her neon string bikini

Kelly captioned the first bikini image which had everyone talking: "Hey Beach!!!!!!!" The first fan comment at the sight of that bikini was "Holy Hell," with flame and heart emojis.

The Destiny's Child star looked phenomenal in neon

There's no doubt that fashion fans agree Kelly has pulled off the lime green bikini look with one fan gushing: "I can’t believe you invented neon!" Another added: "you look TOO fly," and a third fan begged Kelly to "tag the bikini though!" Keep scrolling to shop the look at Amazon.

Kelly looked so good that one fan initially mistook her for the 26-year-old rapper Doja Cat, writing: "I thought this was Doja cause she takes pics like this!" Kelly's intriguing holiday diet could be the key to her fresh and youthful looks…

PHOTOS: Kelly Rowland stuns in figure flattering dress - and just wow!

READ: Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper mistook her morning protein shake for a margarita

Kelly swears by fruity smoothies

Kelly first shared a snap of the delicious-looking smoothies that she sipped by the pool followed by a huge platter of fresh oysters and a huge Chirashi Bowl to finish.

The decadent but balanced and highly nutritious lunch could be the reason for Kelly's healthy and toned appearance.

Kelly's nutritious Chirashi Bowl

Chirashi Bowls are a fantastic source of protein, carbs, fats and micronutrients. Kelly appears to have topped her sushi rice and vegetable bowl with herbs, shaved almonds and a light turmeric-based curry.

MORE: The biggest pop divas of the 2000s - where are they now?

If you can't keep your eyes off Kelly's bikini then you can shop a similar style from Amazon.

Jumisee neon two-piece, £18.99 / $25.99, Amazon

Kelly remains close with her former Destiny's Child bandmate Beyoncé and shared her reaction at hearing the news that she is mentioned in an upcoming song with Madonna.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.