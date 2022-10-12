Holly Willougby just rocked the ultimate skinny jeans in unseen snap

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby updates her website Wylde Moon constantly, and we love seeing her fashion and beauty offerings in particular.

Earlier this week, Holly, 41, announced some very exciting news on her portal - she has two new scents in her perfume and wax melt range!

Alongside the news, the mother-of-three shared a series of snaps of her posing against a backdrop made from leaves, sporting an autumnal vibe.

The blonde beauty rocked a white, folk-style top, and teamed it with a pair of stonewash skinny jeans that had a trendy rip at the knee, and some Chanel ballet pumps. With her blonde hair flowing, she looked stunning in the new pictures that were also shared on Wyle Moon's Instagram, alongside the caption:

"Come behind the scenes of the shoot for our beautiful new scents, (borrowed from) The Hedgerows and (borrowed from) The Past.

Blue ripped high waisted skinny jeans, £45, River Island

"We’re loving seeing all your reactions and can’t wait to hear what you think when the postman brings them to your door!"

Holly's brand has been running for a little over a year. At the time of the launch in September 2021, the blonde TV star said: "I'm so excited to introduce you to WYLDE MOON. I've been working over the last year to curate and create a beautiful online space where I can share the things I love with you all.

She added: "I've always aligned myself with brands that I feel completely at home with and I feel proud of how those relationships have strengthened over the years. But this is different – this time I'm stepping out on my own and sharing a platform that stands as a measure of where I am in life right now."

