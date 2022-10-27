We’re obsessed with Taylor Swift’s stunning phone case - here’s how to get one for yourself

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s almost a week since Taylor Swift dropped her new album Midnights, and we’re still listening to it like we have a dissertation on the lyrics due imminently.

Bejeweled is the first single to be released from the record, and if you follow Taylor on Instagram you’ll have noticed she gave us a little behind-the-scenes sneak peek into the Cinderella-inspired music video.

It’s just a few seconds, but we took a lot from the clip of the singer and her musical collaborator Jack Antonoff. Besides that epic pink powder wig she’s wearing, it was her amazing phone case we couldn’t take our eyes off.

Golden Taupe phone case, from £21.95/$29.95, BURGA

The glitter case has a geode design that we love, and this is no one-off, you can actually buy it for yourself from BURGA. Taylor has the style Golden Taupe which is available to shop from £21.95 or $29.95.

Not just pretty, it of course keeps your phone safe from damage, too. You can choose from different layers of protection, one of which offers both a silicone interior and hard shell exterior. The glossy finish is scratch resistant and it has shock absorption to protect your device during falls.

From Google to iPhone to Samsung, there’s a case for pretty much every phone and they even come with a 12-month international guarantee.

We’ve been lusting after her seriously chic outfits on TikTok for a while now, so for an easier way to channel Taylor, just invest in this phone case. We’ll be making our order stat.

