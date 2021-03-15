Taylor Swift's psychedelic Grammys dress will get you seriously excited for spring

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Taylor Swift's 2021 Grammy win for Album of the Year also secured her a place in the record books as the first ever female artist to bag the award three years in a row. When the singer picked up her triumphant accolade, she looked flawless in a vibrant floral number – and now we are seriously excited for springtime!

One of our favourite looks from the night, the Blank Space songstress embraced a very 70s-inspired style - an Oscar de la Renta design with appliqué flowers in a kaleidoscope of shades. The high-neck, A-line cut with fluted sleeves gave it a distinctly feminine feel, while the statement blooms screamed look-at-me.

Taylor Swift wowed with a nature-inspired look

Taylor wore her hair in an updo and paired her vibrant dress choice with blush pink peep-toe heels by Christian Louboutin, which featured tie-up details around the ankles.

She was also spotted wearing a matching face mask

When she stepped out on the red carpet, ahead of her performance, her golden glittery nails were complemented by a slick of gold eyeshadow, perfectly matching that iconic gold Grammy that she would go on to collect later in the evening.

The singer loves floral prints

Unlike with some of the other more extravagant red-carpet looks, Taylor's style can be easily emulated in everyday life. A flower adorned dress like this would be an ideal wedding guest look or birthday girl ensemble – in fact, we would go so far as to say it could be worn as a post-lockdown celebration dress on 21 June.

It's not the first time the star has demonstrated her love for bold florals, as at the Golden Globes in 2020, she donned a blue silk gown covered in yellow flowers. The floor-length style with cut-out detail really stole the show.

