Exclusive: Millie Mackintosh dazzles in mini skirt as she unveils Very edit

Millie Mackintosh has been focusing on motherhood of late, raising daughters Sienna, two and Aurelia, one, but now the former Made In Chelsea star has just launched her very first clothing edit with Very.

SEE: 8 Made in Chelsea stars' engagements and weddings that are straight out of a fairytale

The stylish 33-year-old sat down for an exclusive chat with HELLO! to reveal which outfit she would wear out on a romantic date night with her husband (fellow MIC alumni Hugo Taylor), her top styling tips, and her next exciting bucket list endeavour involving her little girls.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Millie Mackintosh And Hugo Taylor's Love Story

Discussing her chic new collection, Millie shared how much she "loves all the different textures, sequins, silky textures that look really nice together and will be fun going into that festive time. I really love the tailoring that can go with the faux leather trousers that's a really wearable look as well."

Keep scrolling to read more and shop the looks.

Millie Mackintosh's new Very edit

HELLO! loves the range of textures, soft hues and tones in your Very edit, was that something that you pushed for creatively?

"Yeah, absolutely. I was really excited when Very got in touch and wanted to work together, especially because autumn for me really is one of my favourite times of the year. I've found it's my it's one of my favourite times of the year for dressing and it's really fun to put together a capsule collection of my favourite pieces for Very's Autumn/ Winter collection."

Knitted Longline Jewel Button Cardigan, £35, Millie Mackintosh x Very

How did you come up with the looks? Were they inspired by your favourite personal pieces?

"100%! I really was looking to add in pieces that I think you could get a lot of wear from. So, things you can wear in different ways so you can go from day to night and just to really help to build that staple wardrobe that you can get loads and loads of wear from."

PHOTOS: Princess Kate rewears favourite party dress for special occasion – and look at her shoes!

EXCLUSIVE: Millie Mackintosh shares hacks for travelling with young children - and mistakes to avoid

Re-wearable fashion is so important and it's so timely as well...

"Yes I think it's really important and that's definitely how I shop. I was thinking: 'What are the key pieces that I really rely on in my wardrobe at this time of year?' Thinking about where I would wear things and how I would wear things. 'What kind of outfits do I need day to day?' And that's where the inspiration came from. Which item from your edit would you incorporate into a date night outfit with your husband Hugo?

"I have to be honest, on a date night, he really loves me having my legs showing [laughs]. He's into legs, so it would probably be the really cute little faux leather mini skirt which is really gorgeous with one of the blouses. I also love that skirt paired back with a knit, but you can wear it loads of different ways like with a blazer, that's a really good, a good look!"

PU Mini Skirt, £30, Millie Mackintosh x Very

Millie was keen to share another of her favourite date night looks: "With a blazer, you can just do a little bralette or something simple underneath and the little mini skirt, pop some heels on, some sheer tights or a bit of tan on my legs – good to go!"

Style crushes and favourite celebrities

You previously told HELLO! that you love Princess Kate's elegant style. Which celebrity would you love to see wearing one of your looks?

"Princess Kate does have a very elegant style. Do you know who I love, who always plays it pretty well, is Hailey Bieber, I'm just obsessed with her. I love her style and she I just think she's gorgeous, I love her beauty look and she's always so well put together. I feel like she goes from statement tailoring and glam to casual, she always gets it really right."

READ: Why Kate Middleton wears polka dots to major events explained

If you had to pick one, which outfit from your edit would you be most excited to wear out and about with your girlfriends?

"Okay with my girlfriends - I'm actually wearing it now - it's my denim jumpsuit, you see, it has the little tie at the waist? I really love my denim and it's super comfy, you can dress it up and down and it's got really gorgeous little puff sleeves. And I love anything that you can cinch at the waist. And it's a really easy, quickly throw on."

Puff Sleeve Denim Jumpsuit, £45, Millie Mackintosh x Very

Millie's edit includes the perfect layering solution. She explains: "There's a really gorgeous teddy coat that's in charcoal grey, so I just pop that over the top, with a pair of comfy boots.

"The coat it's a really lovely texture and I feel like it looks more luxe, more expensive."

Family life and plans for Christmas

And how are your young daughters Sienna and Aurelia getting on?

"They're good, they're just growing so much. Every morning I see them and I think, 'You just grew in the night.' They're changing every day and they're both quite different characters. Sienna is definitely going through those... I want to say 'terrible twos'... but definitely through what we call the 'terrific twos', there are a few tantrums that she's throwing."

An exciting milestone has been Millie's realisation that she now has a new best friend forever. She says: "I can really understand why people say: 'You have a little girl, you'll have like a best friend for life', because she just wants to do everything I'm doing. And she is already obsessed with dressing up and clothes. She'll come and watch what I get ready and hand me things and be like, 'mummy try this' she's only two! It's so cute."

SEE: 21 times royal children were caught being naughty in public

PHOTO: Perrie Edwards shares adorable photos of baby Axel on special day

Sienna is following in her mum's fashionable footsteps too. Millie explains: "She likes to watch me get ready. She's very girly and she likes choosing her outfits and honestly, she just wants to wear her fancy dress costumes all day. She goes to the mirror and does a little pose and it's really cute."

How are you envisioning Christmas with the girls?

"Honestly, I'm more excited than I have ever been since being a child myself because this is the first year that Sienna is probably properly excited. Last year, she was still too young to get into it. This year she already talking about Christmas and she wants to go see Father Christmas, and I'm reading stories about the story of Christmas and the Nativity and it's getting her more and more into it."

The busy festive time isn't deterring Millie though. "I can't wait for all of the build-up as well, you know, not just actual Christmas, but doing the tree, taking her to Lapland – the 'UK Lapland' - which we went to last year. Sienna's already been asking about it so I'm going to go there to see Father Christmas. All of it!"

Millie has sought advice from other mums, too. "They do say that your children will trash the Christmas tree but I'm still excited to put it up and have the magic. Just to see her excitement is making me extra excited… although I do envision the little one, Aurelia, pulling the all decorations off the tree," she says.

READ: Zara McDermott on period chat tips, broodiness and living next door to Louise Thompson

SEE: Meet the #HelloToKindness winners at the HELLO! Inspiration Awards 2022

Lurex Spot Tie Neck Blouse, £30, Millie Mackintosh x Very

MORE: Binky Felstead's two stunning wedding rings feature 60 diamonds – details

Exciting future projects

Would you ever consider creating a line of children's clothing?

"I always thought it would be fun to have a 'twinning look'. I haven't done it as much as having my second daughter because I just haven't had the time, but when I first had Sienna, I would look for outfits to do mummy and daughter twinning. However, I found it hard to find many good options of things I actually wanted to wear that would also match with Sienna in the same fabric. So I think it could be fun."

"I also just really love dressing the girls in the same outfits. They're at the stage right now where I can get matching clothes in different sizes. That's super cute so I would definitely find it fun to design for the children too."

The Millie Mackintosh x Very clothing edit is available to shop now at very.com

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.