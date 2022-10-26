How to recreate Naomi Watts' neutral wardrobe in The Watcher

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Naomi Watts is our style icon of the moment! Providing us with the fashion inspo we never knew we needed, since arriving on Netflix, The Watcher has had fans captivated – and for good reason.

Full of twists and turns, while the series has kept us on the edge of our seats, our eyes have remained firmly fixed on one thing in particular, and that's Nora Brannock's ultra-luxe wardrobe.

WATCH: The trailer for Netflix's upcoming thriller, The Watcher

Played by Hollywood royalty Naomi Watts, Nora could easily pass for a fashion influencer – seriously, she looks like she's stepped straight off the runways of Ralph Lauren or Chanel.

From Nora's preppy tennis jumper to her collection of fedoras, designer shoes and trench coats, we've rounded up our favourite outfits from The Watcher, plus how you can recreate them this season...

Nora's trench coat and fedora combo is swoon-worthy

As soon as Nora enters 567 Boulevard, she falls head over heels for it, and we feel the exact same way about her all-cream outfit. Feeling inspired? Reiss has the perfect lookalike for her ivory fedora, while Karen Millen's trench coat just screams Nora.

GET THE LOOK:

Ivory Fedora Hat, £68, Reiss

Ivory Cotton Pleated Skirt Trench Coat, £303.20, Karen Millen

She owns the most sophisticated knitwear

Even when she's lounging around at home, Nora can't help but look stylish. Her V-neck knit is the definition of timeless, and for £54 you can invest in a strikingly similar version from Marks & Spencer.

GET THE LOOK:

Cable Knit V-Neck Jumper, £54, Marks & Spencer

Nora owns a number of trench coats in neutral shades

A trench coat is always a good idea – just ask Nora. We love the way she layered it over a pleated skirt.

GET THE LOOK:

Mango Trench Coat, £75, John Lewis

Pleated Midaxi Skirt, £54, La Redoute

The mum-of-two stepped out in a chic tennis jumper for a day at the country club

For one of her many trips to the local country club, Nora donned a classic tennis jumper before indulging in a game or two with her good friend, Karen Calhoun (played by the fabulous Jennifer Coolidge), so we reckon she'd love this affordable Mango knit.

GET THE LOOK:

V-neckline Jumper, £35.99, Mango

Nora loves a tonal look for autumn

Another day, another effortless tonal look from Nora Brannock. While we reckon Naomi Watts' character is draped in designer pieces, thanks to & Other Stories, H&M, and Mango you can recreate her outfit for a lot less.

GET THE LOOK:

Wool Coat, £199.99, Mango

Oversized Jumper, £17.99, H&M

Fringed Wool Scarf, £65, & Other Stories

Nora's cream knitwear is the definition of timeless

We're taking style tips from Nora and investing in a cream round-neck jumper this season. It'll go with just about everything, including jeans, midi skirts and wide-leg trousers.

GET THE LOOK:

Asymmetric Rib Knit Sweater, £95, & Other Stories

