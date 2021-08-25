Taylor Swift nailed her TikTok debut in this Reformation sale dress - and it's still available

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Taylor Swift had her fandom collectively screaming this week when she made her TikTok debut, revealing that her Red (Taylor's Version) vinyl is available on presale - oh, and that her lip-sync skills are firmly on point.

"Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I'm on tiktok now let the games begin," she captioned the surprise clip, which sees her miming to Dave's Screwface Capital while wearing some outfits reminiscent of her album covers over the years.

For her 2008 record Fearless, Taylor sports a strappy yellow Reformation dress that has since, unsurprisingly, completely sold out.

@taylorswift Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin 😺 ##SwiftTok ♬ original sound - Taylor Swift



#SwiftTok is officially here

But fans in love with the 'Joyce' linen dress can still channel Taylor's style, because the midi is still available to shop in another floral print - as well as flattering oatmeal and caramel shades. Tempted?

Taylor's dress costs £218 / $218 - though it looks like she may have snapped up her 'Felicity' colour way on discount for $152.60.

'Joyce' dress (other prints available), £218 / $218, Reformation

Unsurprisingly, the singer's arrival on the social media platform caused a stir - with Taylor amassing 1.8 million followers within hours.

Cue lots of excited comments from fans, including: "SHE'S HERE EVERYBODY STAY CALM," and: "I have watched this an unhealthy amount of times."

SHOP SIMILAR: Floral dress, £82 / $92, Revolve

Floral dress, £85, ASOS

Taylor's latest album, Red (Taylor's Version) will release on November 19, as revealed by the star back in June.

Sharing a beautiful shot of herself looking autumnal in a baker boy cap, camel coat and red lipstick, she wrote on Twitter: "The next album that I'll be releasing is my version of Red, which will be out on November 19. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long."

