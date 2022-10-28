Mia Regan is a double denim dream amid praise from ex Romeo's mum Victoria Beckham Victoria and Mia have created a sustainable range of clothing

Mia Regan and Victoria Beckham have partnered up to produce a sustainable capsule collection. The 19-year-old model and Gen Z It-girl was highly praised by her ex-boyfriend Romeo Beckham's mother following their co-creation of the collection and took to social media to share a sneak peek of the new line with her fans.

READ: Victoria Beckham praises Mia Regan's 'unique' style following wedding gown rift with Nicola Peltz

Mia served up nineties nostalgia in a double denim look, rocking a classic American-style mid-wash denim jacket which she paired with some low-slung denim jeans with a wide-leg fit. The star layered a simple black bralette under the ensemble, letting her Spice Girls-esque attire speak for itself.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Beckham greets Nicola and Brooklyn with a sweet hug

The TikTok sensation wore her shaggy sandy crop down loose and opted for a minimal makeup look, allowing her naturally defined features take centre stage. A pair of open-toe black sandals completed her off-duty aesthetic.

READ: Mia Regan looks stylish in statement jumpsuit at Longchamp party

Mia took to social media to share some snaps of the collection with fans online. She captioned the stunning post: "More piccies. MIA X VB," adding a string of disco ball and love heart emojis.

Fans and friends adored Mia's array of Y2K looks. "Gobsmacked," one user wrote, while another added: "Beautiful." A third added: "Star," and a fourth noted: "So happy for you Mia!! Beautiful collection!"

In a new interview with Vogue, the former Spice Girl lifted the lid on her latest capsule collection with son Romeo's ex-girlfriend, Mia Regan.

The model previously dated Victoria's middle son Romeo

Discussing Mia's idiosyncratic style, Victoria gushed: "Mia [has a signature] Gen-Z flair… [She] has always had a unique approach to fashion and styling."

She continued: "I love that she's fun and not afraid to try new things when it comes to her personal style, which is reflected in the capsule. "This capsule is so entirely Mia," she said. "And I love that."

Mia has impeccable Gen-Z style

Musing on their joint project, 19-year-old Mia added: "I've always wanted to do something like this… I felt that [Victoria] really trusted me. I wanted to stay really authentic to myself."

MORE: Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham enjoy 'family day out' after Paris reunion

The six-piece denim capsule collection launched on Thursday, with Victoria sharing news of their joint venture on Instagram. Alongside a promotional video featuring Mia, the mum-of-four penned: "Introducing #MiaReganxVictoriaBeckham, a 6-piece denim capsule collection, and @MimiMoocher's first design collaboration, that champions carefree cuts and lived-in washes."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.