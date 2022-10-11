Victoria Beckham oozes confidence in £1k semi-sheer bodycon dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's a finite amount of people willing to hit the streets in a sheer dress – and Victoria Beckham is one of them. On Monday, the fashion designer stepped out in New York to spend an evening with her family - and she glimmered in emerald green.

In images captured by the MailOnline, Victoria, 48, exuded forest fairy magic in the fern-toned number which featured long sheer sleeves, an all-over leafy green sequin print, a midi length and a figure-hugging cut.

The star paired her whimsical ensemble with some barely-there heels – infusing her earthy aesthetic with a pinch of sass. She also clasped a large, apple-green leather handbag for all her evening essentials.

For the occasion, Victoria wore her brunette hair down loose in a gently waved style and showcased her go-to beauty blend. A dramatic smoky eye and a flawless complexion highlighted her naturally striking features.

Victoria has a penchant for green

Grace the scene in style like VB and add her luxury dress to your high-end fashion inventory. According to the Net-A-Porter website, the number is "made from sheer fil coupé mesh detailed with pulled threads and cut in the label's signature, '90s-inspired silhouette."

Fil Coupé Mesh Midi Dress, £990, Victoria Beckham

The fashion mogul recently made a splash with her debut show at Paris Fashion Week on Friday evening. The Spice Girl turned fashion designer was hailed for her breathtaking SS23 collection, which was shown at the 17th-century church and monastery of Val-de-Grâce in the 5th arrondissement.

The designer also loves a green suit look

Following her collection's presentation, which was witnessed by close friends and family, Victoria stepped out in a striking look for a much-deserved after-party. For the swanky evening soiree, the mother-of-four slipped on a slinky midi dress featuring a dark apple green hue, wrap effect, long sleeves and an asymmetrical neckline.

She paired her look with the most unique choice of footwear – some bright cherry red heeled boots that made for the ultimate colour contrast.

