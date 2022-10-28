Sofia Vergara schools us in Halloween dressing in ultra-mini dress and knee high boots The actress looked like a (Scooby) snack

Sofia Vergara is the unsung hero of Halloween. The former Modern Family star took to social media to share an array of past Halloween costumes, delighting fans with her creativity in the costume department.

Her best look of the lot? It's hard to choose, but we couldn't help but gush over her Daphne costume from Scooby Doo. Sofia looked groovy in a sleek lilac mini dress complete with a seventies collar, violet piping, long sleeves, a zip front, a pleated skirt and a low-slung belt.

She paired the retro number with some knee-high gold boots which elevated her metallic attire.

The star wore her caramel-tinted locks down loose and posed for a candid photograph, showing off her dramatic beauty blend in the process. A flawless complexion, defined contouring and a pink lip let her iconic outfit take center stage.

Sofia took to Instagram to share the playful post with her fans. She captioned the set of images: "I wish I still had these outfits for Halloween #tbt."

Her doting followers couldn't help but marvel at her costume-creation skills. "Ate all of them up," one wrote, while another commented: "Queen." A third added: "Stunning," and a fourth penned: "I loveee."

The star loves a playful fashion moment

Sofia recently wowed in the most incredible black patent corset top as she enjoyed a fun evening out with Modern Family co-star Jesse Michael Tyler. The Gloria actress, 50, was a vision as she danced in a boomerang alongside her fellow actor in what appeared to be a throwback clip.

Sofia looked like a true Charlie's Angel in the Victoriana corset, which she paired with some high-waisted black trousers. She wore her straight locks down loose, showing off her recently trimmed bangs which gave her look a seventies feel.

Captioning the post, the star simply tagged Jesse and added a GIF that read: "Feliz Cumple," and a red love heart.

