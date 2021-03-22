Sofia Vergara's holiday home with husband Joe Manganiello is like an exotic resort The Modern Family actress' Caribbean home is known as Casa Chipi Chipi

When they're not living in their stunning $26million LA home, Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello can jet off to their beautiful holiday home, known as Casa Chipi Chipi.

The actress, who has 29-year-old son Manolo from a past relationship, has never shared the exact location of their luxurious beachside property, but it is believed to be in the middle of the Caribbean and only accessible via seaplane.

And it has so many beautiful amenities, it looks like its own holiday resort! Want to see inside? Take a look at how the Modern Family actress and Magic Mike star holiday…

Sofia Vergara's kitchen

Sofia's holiday home has an open plan entertainment area, including her kitchen, dining room and lounge – all following a modern white colour scheme.

The kitchen appears to have white cupboards with wooden tabletops and rattan chairs to sit at the breakfast bar.

A large dining table offers plenty more seating with plush white chairs, while double doors line the walls offering plenty of natural light.

Sofia Vergara's lounge

Just off the kitchen and dining room is a set of white sofas facing towards the double doors that lead onto the outdoor space – so we imagine the views are breathtaking.

A wooden coffee table, wooden beams and shell-shaped wall-mounted lights add to the beachside feel.

Sofia Vergara's garden

A large swimming pool and loungers offer plenty of sunbathing space for Sofia, while trees and greenery provide the family with privacy.

Elsewhere, Sofia's porch features a white egg chair topped with leopard print cushions, while she also posed on a giant swinging bench that backs onto greenery.

Another outdoor furniture set in a blue and white colourway leads onto the sandy beach, with palm trees in the background.

Sofia Vergara's beach

It's not clear whether Sofia and Joe have a private beach, but the home appears to have a very secluded location in a snap she shared on Instagram in January.

With white sand stretching for miles behind her and crystal blue water ready to swim in, it's no wonder the actress chose this exotic spot to call her home away from home.

