Sofia Vergara reunites with lookalike niece Claudia in stunning cut-out sundress The star was a vision

Sofia Vergara looked sensational in a sweet clip she shared on Saturday from her lookalike niece, Claudia's, recent birthday celebrations.

MORE:Sofia Vergara stuns in animal print dress during Modern Family reunion

The Modern Family actress was a vision in the sweet clip when she donned a fabulous floral cut-out sundress for the emotional reunion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara shares video of herself as a teenager and fans are speechless

Captioning the post, the mother-of-one penned: "Our birthday is over!! Hello Miami." In the clip, Sofia is met by her tearful niece who was overwhelmed by her aunt's appearance on board a stunning vessel for her birthday celebrations.

SEE: Sofia Vergara steals the show in dazzling sequin dress at Emmy Awards

READ: Sofia Vergara receives praise from fans who have encountered her

The post also featured a clip of the pair dancing the night away alongside Sofia's mother Margarita who was certainly keeping up with her family members as she was seen dancing in the middle of the floor.

Sofia looked sensational

Friends and fans of Sofia flooded the comments section of the heartwarming update. The birthday girl herself replied: "The best birthday of my life," alongside a white love heart emoji.

One follower wrote: "I love this so much!!" A second wrote: "Sofia is living her best life and I absolutely love it." A third added: "I love your mom!! Omg!!!"

Sofia loves sharing personal updates with her fans from her life with her family and on Wednesday shared another clip alongside her mother in Baoli bar, Miami, enjoying the fun night out.

The star is so like her mother

On Monday, the star shared the most hilarious update alongside her husband Joe Manganiello from their stunning LA home.

In the hilarious video, the actress filmed her husband of six years as they hung out in an impressive wellness area of their home, featuring a top-notch gym and sauna.

Joe could be seen dancing with "his girlfriend," their miniature chihuahua Bubbles, to Bill Withers' iconic song, Lovely Day.

As Joe continues to show off his dance moves to his wife and raise the sweet pup up in the air, the AGT judge is heard chuckling and joking: "Can I be in peace in the sauna? I have to watch that?"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.