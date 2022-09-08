Sofia Vergara receives praise from fans who have encountered her So sweet!

Sofia Vergara made fans absolutely fall for her during her tenure on Modern Family, melting hearts and sparking laughter with her role as Gloria Pritchett.

She was quickly known for her charm and quick-wit on screen, and it appears like the star is no different from her former beloved character!

A fan of Sofia's, who recently was lucky enough to see her in person, had nothing but praise for the actress, and she let other fans know she truly is just as sweet!

WATCH: Sofia's rise to fame

According to an anonymous submission on popular pop-culture Instagram account Deux Moi, Sofia was spotted enjoying a day out in late August in Los Angeles.

The America's Got Talent judge was seen by a fan spending time in Soho House's West Hollywood location, and the fan was delighted to learn that she lives up to their expectations.

The anonymous submission endearingly described Sofia as: "Literally the sweetest kindest woman ever."

Sofia often stops to say hi and pose for fans when she is out and about

The mother-of-one is in Los Angeles filming America's Got Talent, and she is gearing up for the long-awaited finale that finally premieres on Tuesday.

She has had the time of her life the last four weeks as she's been able to enjoy all the live qualifiers in the latest season of AGT, and the past four live shows have seen several fan-favorite contestants take to the stage and perform their hearts out, with only eight so far making the grand finals.

The star has melted even more hearts during her time on AGT

However, the fifth and final qualifying round proved to be a particularly momentous and rather emotional one for the actress for one contestant alone. It's the final show saw the qualifying performance from Mayyas, a Lebanese troupe consisting of women blending dance with visual illusion.

Mayyas were given a straight pass through to the live shows thanks to Sofia, who pressed her coveted golden buzzer for them. After their performance, they were voted through to the grand finals.

