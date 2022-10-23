Sofia Vergara rocks fabulous strapless corset for exciting evening out The star took to social media

Sofia Vergara took to social media in the most incredible black patent corset top as she enjoyed a fun evening out with Modern Family co-star Jesse Michael Tyler.

The Gloria actress, 50, was a vision as she danced in a boomerang alongside her fellow actor in what appeared to be a throwback clip.

Captioning the post, the star simply tagged Jesse and added a GIF which read: "Feliz Cumple," and a red love heart.

In the boomerang, the duo are dancing away, with Sofia holding her elegant black maxi skirt which she matched with her figure-hugging top.

The duo looked like they had a fun time

Jesse looked equally as fabulous and complimented Sofia's look as he donned a crisp white suit jacket with a black shirt.

Earlier this week, the star was spotted showing off her sky-high legs as she shared photos from an exciting trip to New York.

In one photo, Sofia flaunted her incredibly sculpted jawline in a side-profile photo, while in another she raises her impeccably toned leg in the air, with a gaggle of girls surrounding her.

Sofia showed off her fabulous legs

Alongside the photos, the actress penned: "#tbt to not too long ago in Ny!!!! #familytrip #LasVerguero perdon #LasVergara."

Jesse was quick to weigh in on the lively shots, writing: "This looks like nothing but trouble."

Another follower replied: "Looks like an awesome girls' night out," while another said: "Wish I was there."

Sofia and Joe married in 2015

Sofia is a mom to one son, 30-year-old Manolo, from her previous marriage to Joe Gonzalez. Sofia and Joe were childhood sweethearts and tied the knot when the actress was 18. They welcomed Manolo in 1991 but split up two years later when he was two years old.

The star has been since been married to her doting husband Joe Manganiello whom she wed in 2015 and the pair live together in a stunning $10million LA mansion.

