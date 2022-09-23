Claudia Winkleman stuns for uber glamourous Strictly return - wow Claudia's return to Strictly is what fashion fans have been waiting for

Claudia Winkleman radiated glamour in her all-white outfit on Friday evening's Strictly Come Dancing 2022 launch - and the sparkle in her eye lit up our screens.

The fabulous mum-of-three rocked a stunning suit and it complemented her co-host Tess Daly's look wonderfully. with the duo pairing with their trouser choice. The star's trademark glossy jet-black hair and smouldering makeup made the ultimate impact.

Fashion fans are in for a real treat this year because the Strictly Come Dancing all-star line-up includes former pop star and Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh, Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton and the glam The X Factor singer Fleur East who will no doubt debut fantastic frocks and killer moves!

A pair of angels

Meanwhile, Claudia's fashion fans have been eagerly anticipating the gorgeous 50-year-old's return to our screens ever since her memorable silver Self-Portrait one-shoulder gown featuring a thigh-high split which she wore in the BBC ballroom on the Strictly season finale in December 2021.

Tess and Claudia have returned to our screens

On the night, Claudia's Instagram fans rushed to comment on the dazzling look, writing: "Gorgeous, gorgeous!" and another added: "Claud you look incredible."

This new series of Strictly returns tonight with the first live episode being aired tomorrow, Saturday 23 September.

