Strictly's Tess Daly wows in sparkly knee-high boots

Tess Daly got into the Halloween spirit on Saturday evening as she co-presented Strictly Come Dancing, alongside Claudia Winkleman.

The 53-year-old star looked sensational in an all-black ensemble, paired with sparkly knee-high boots, which perfectly suited the show's spooky theme. Tess never shies away from sparkles, but Saturday's boots are a whole new level of amazing.

WATCH: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman dazzle in sequins

The star wore her trademark blonde tresses loose and tumbling, complementing her off-the-shoulder dress.

Prior to the show, Tess took to her Instagram stories to show her fans a sneak peek behind-the-scenes of the especially spooky edition of the programme, delighting fans with a clip of her frolicking about in a witches hat, rifling through the costume rails and giving a glimpse of what was to come...

Fashion fans have been treated to many striking looks from the Strictly stars so far. Tess nearly stole the show last weekend when she donned a sparkling Karen Millen number featuring heavy embellishment and completed the figure-flattering ensemble with strappy silver heels.

Tess' sparkly boots were incredible

Meanwhile, Claudia stood out last weekend in a statement white trouser suit that flared at the knee. She teamed it with a contrasting black shirt and white platform shoes. She wore her mane in her trademark, super smooth straight style and her makeup was as glam as ever.

