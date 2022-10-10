Strictly fans are obsessed with Claudia's Zara dress - but it's selling out fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We all know that the gorgeous Claudia Winkleman loves wearing a little black dress with a hint of sparkle when it's Strictly season, and Sunday night's show was no exception.

The mother-of-three rocked a stunning Zara dress that fans got really excited over. The black style was cut in a loose, jersey type fit and was emblazoned with sparkling rhinestones. Claudia's stylist Sinead shared the outfit snap, and fans quickly took to the comment section to shower it with praise.

One fan wrote: "Love this! Has the dress been available recently? Xx" Another quipped: "What a brilliant photo!! Great frock. She is so beautiful!"

The high street style costs £109 and currently all sizes are in stock online. But for how long is anyone's guess now Claudia has stepped out in it.

Although the picture doesn't show Claudia's footwear, we know she was rocking high heels as always.

Sinead McKeefry, who dresses Claudia each week, previously revealed to HELLO! that the presenter's heels are over 4 inches and she tends to wear the 'SO Kate' style by Christian Louboutin. And to make them easier to walk in, she scores the bottom of the soles with something sharp to make them less slippery.

She said: "I score the bottom, but other than that [her heel walking skills are] all her own effort!"

Speaking about how the process of choosing Claudia's clothes for the show comes about, the stylist also revealed: "Claudia and I shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip. I start prep for Claudia's outfits in August and we do a few big fittings throughout the run and then usually see how we feel on the day."

