Michelle Obama sparks reaction as she unveils hair transformation 

Michelle Obama has left fans in awe after showing off a gorgeous hair transformation.

The former First Lady of the United States shared a series of pictures as she was joined by her husband Barack Obama as they voted early for the 2022 Midterm elections.

WATCH: Barack and Michelle Obama encourage Americans to do their 'civic duty'

In the pictures Michelle revealed that she now had braids, with the gorgeous strands falling over her shoulders as she rocked chunky gold hoop earrings and a fabulous jacket that mixed the bomber style with a peacoat. She paired the coat with a striped turtleneck and high rise olive green pants.

"Michelle Obama’s hair has me wanting to know a good braider. I’d love a good protective style this winter," tweeted one fan as another praised the "stunning" look.

"Love her hair," added another.

"Today, I voted early in the 2022 midterm elections! I want to see you turning out to vote with your voting squad,' Michelle tweeted alongside the images. "Barack’s in my #VotingSquad — who’s in yours? Tag them below and remind them to register and make a plan to vote."

Fans loved the new look

Barack also took to social media to share a video of the couple "doing our civic duty" as they arrived at an early polling station in Chicago.

Michelle and Barack are parents to two daughters, and the former President recently made a rare confession about raising his two daughters, admitting that he knows that if they were white boys their experiences would be very different.

Speaking on the Pod Save America podcast, that aired exclusively on SiriusXM’s Progress channel, Barack shared that he wants them to feel that as they "move through the world that they are not having to put up with nonsense".

"As someone who has two Black daughters, I want them to feel that as they move through the world that they are not having to put up with nonsense, [like] if I had a white son - which biologically might be difficult - but that they be treated fairly [like he would be]," he told hosts Dan Pfieffer, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor and Jon Favreau.

