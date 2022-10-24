Michelle Obama's surprisingly honest revelation about daughters Malia and Sasha's home lives in the White House - details The former FLOTUS is a doting mom

Michelle Obama has always been refreshingly down-to-earth and has a legion of fans who adore her relatability, despite the fact she is a former First Lady of the United States.

MORE: Sasha Obama wows in crop top - and reveals her surprising tattoo

The mother-of-two loves nothing more than spending time with her husband Barack Obama and their daughters - Malia and Sasha - who grew up in The White House for eight years of their childhoods.

Recently, Michelle made a very truthful revelation about her family's time there during an interview with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Michelle Obama opens up about life without Malia and Sasha at home

She was reminiscing about the fact that her mom, Marian Robinson, used to make her birthday cake for her every year, even when she was living in The White House. However, things were a little different with Michelle and her daughters - as she admitted that she didn't bake with them, since they had their own chefs.

STORY: Malia Obama looks so much like her famous mother, Michelle, in remarkable throwback photo

MORE: Michelle and Barack Obama's vast living room inside $8.1million home is gorgeous

Drew asked the FLOTUS about a favorite memory she had cooking with Barack and the girls, to which she replied: "Truthfully, we lived in The White House and we had chefs."

Michelle Obama opened up about her life with her family while in The White House

Nowadays, Michelle and Barack split their time between their homes in Washington D.C. and Martha's Vineyard.

MORE: Michelle Obama sparks reaction with latest hair transformation

MORE: Malia and Sasha Obama spotted out on special night with dad Barack

Their daughters are now all grown up too, and are living in Los Angeles. The close-knit siblings are even sharing a home together.

While Michelle and Barack miss their daughters not being around all the time, they are often visiting them. Just a few weeks ago, the former POTUS was pictured out in LA enjoying dinner out with Malia and Sasha.

The former FLOTUS is incredibly down-to-earth

Barack and Michelle have made sure that their daughters have been able to enjoy as much privacy as possible given their parents' high-profile careers.

MORE: Malia and Sasha Obama twin in green during rare LA outing together

MORE: Malia Obama looks so much like her mom Michelle in remarkable throwback photo

The girls are both off of social media and haven't spoken out in any interviews, preferring to keep out of the public eye.

That's not to say Michelle and Barack don't like talking about them in interview though, and often give snippets of their personalities by doing so.

In a past chatt with Anderson Cooper, Barack said of his children: "In terms of them having a good sense of what's right and wrong, and their part and role to play in making the country better, I don't worry about that."

The doting dad also admitted that his offspring are "so much wiser, more sophisticated, and gifted than I was at their age" telling the CNN anchor: "What you and I might have tolerated as 'That's sort of how things are,' their attitude is 'Why? Let's change it.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.