Jennifer Lopez sets pulses racing posing in lace lingerie for intimate snapshots - and Ben Affleck is so envied! Ben Affleck's wife certainly knows how to turn it out

Jennifer Lopez gave fans an intimate peek into her weekend routine with a set of photos that really brought the heat.

The actress took to social media to post pictures of herself posing in a white lace lingerie set with a sheer robe that showed off her incredible figure.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez wows fans in honeymoon bathtub video

Her hair was styled out into loose waves while she sported a bronzed face nude lip, even flashing her megawatt smile in one of the pictures.

She simply captioned her set with a series of hashtags that said: "This is Me," "Self Care," "Taking a Moment," and "Happy Weekend."

Fans quickly began flooding her comments section with heart and fire emojis as one wrote: "THE MOST GORGEOUS WOMAN I’VE EVER SEEN IN MY LIFE."

Another said: "You are gorgeous," while a third joked: "*frantically Googling how to be Ben Affleck*."

Jennifer posed in a white lace lingerie set

The ensemble she sported was from the Italian intimates brand Intimissimi, which she was named the brand ambassador for in September.

Women's Wear Daily announced the news on 29 September, revealing that as the new face of the Italian intimates brand, the brand is hoping Jennifer will help them make their mark in the U.S.

According to WWD: "The brand launched in New York City in 2017, but the group's ambitious bicoastal growth plan was slowed by the pandemic."

Sandro Veronesi, chief executive officer of the Calzedonia group that houses Intimissimi: “The market is opening up a new phase after the domination of Victoria's Secret.

The singer was announced as the face of intimates brand Intimissimi

"Now there are new brands and we hope to take a part of that market. We have a fashionable proposal for Intimissimi in the States. It will take some time to be known."

Prior to the songstress taking on the role, fashion icon Sarah Jessica Parker was previously attached to the brand as well.

