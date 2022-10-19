Jennifer Lopez's honeymoon dress is in the Saks fall sale for 50% off 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

One of the highlights of Jennifer Lopez’s jaw-dropping wedding with Ben Affleck was all the amazing honeymoon fashion that followed.

One memorable look was JLo's Farm Rio dress in a gorgeous sunshine yellow – and the pretty cut-out maxi dress is now on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue for 50% off! And, until Friday, October 2, use code OCTGIFTSF at checkout for purchases over $250 and you can get a promotional gift card for up to $900.

Brazilian label Farm Rio has a seemingly endless list of celebrity fans including Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez, Mindy Kaling, Jessica Alba, Lili Reinhart, Daisy Ridley and of course, JLo.

The Hustlers star loves the brand so much she made it part of her honeymoon wardrobe, wearing Farm Rio's $200 knotted midi dress during a romantic trip to Lake Como with Ben, shopping together at homeware store Decio ImmagineCasa not long after their Georgia nuptials.

Farm Rio knotted midi dress, was $200 now $100, Saks Fifth Avenue

Jen’s dress is just $100 right now in the Saks Fifth Avenue fall sale, where you’ll find not just Farm Rio, but also more contemporary and designer brands, from Balenciaga to Tom Ford, for less.

Coach Pillow Tabby, was $550 now $275, Saks Fifth Avenue

We even spotted two of JLo’s favorite Coach bags, the Pillow Tabby and the Field Tote, for 50% off, too!

Coach Field Tote, was $395 now $197.50, Saks Fifth Avenue

Ben and Jen tied the knot over the summer at the actor’s $8.9million mansion in Riceboro, Georgia, where the bride wore an incredible THREE wedding looks by Ralph Lauren.

And if you were wondering, yes, Ralph Lauren is in the Saks sale, too…