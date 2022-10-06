Ben Affleck celebrates amazing news after wedding to Jennifer Lopez The Good Will Hunting star has made some big changes to his home life

Ben Affleck has some good news to celebrate after selling his Pacific Palisades bachelor pad with almost $10million profit.

The actor listed his traditional-style home on the market for $29.995million in August, following his wedding to Jennifer Lopez, and it has now sold for $28.5million, making it the third highest this year in the exclusive neighbourhood.

The Good Will Hunting star bought the estate for $19million following his divorce from Jennifer Garner in 2018. It is located just a mile away from where his ex-wife lives with their three children – Violet, Seraphina and Samuel - and boasts 13,500 square feet of living space, featuring everything from a climate-controlled wine cellar and gym to a wellness room and home cinema.

Meanwhile, in the garden, there is a spacious lawn, a swimming pool with slide, an outdoor kitchen and poolside guest house complete with its own kitchenette and a bathroom, so it is easy to see why it sold so quickly.

Ben Affleck's home has sold for almost $10million profit

While Ben and Jennifer had been seen house hunting for a new property earlier this year, it has been reported that they have opted to live in the actress' current home, a $28million Bel-Air residence she has owned since 2016.

However, the home is currently undergoing extensive renovations, so the couple are currently leasing Australian billionaire James Packer's $60million mansion while work is completed.

Ben and Jennifer married at his Georgia mansion

Both Ben and Jennifer have their own vast property portfolios, and Ben still owns the breathtaking estate on Georgia's Hampton Island Preserve where the couple held their second wedding ceremony in August.

Jennifer's homes, meanwhile, are worth an estimated $97million alone, and include a $32.5million waterfront retreat in Miami's Star Island and a $1.4million Encino cottage that she bought with her former fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

