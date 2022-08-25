Jennifer Lopez wows in sunshine yellow dress during romantic honeymoon with Ben Affleck

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

After tying the knot for a second time, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially off on their honeymoon – and their destination of choice? Lake Como in Italy.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's mermaid wedding dresses were iconic – and we've found the best lookalikes

Embarking on a sun-soaked break around the Northern region, which has long attracted A-listers to its opulent shores, the pair have since been pictured at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Love Story

An undisputed fashion icon, after debuting three of the most breathtaking bridal gowns by Ralph Lauren last week, we expected nothing but the best from Jennifer's honeymoon wardrobe – and the singer certainly impressed.

Enjoying a spot of shopping at DECIO Immagine Casa, a decadent homeware store in Menaggio on Wednesday, the newlyweds were happy to stop for a photo with two of the label's employees.

MORE: Ben Affleck and new wife Jennifer Lopez look so in love during romantic honeymoon

READ: Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's decadent wedding gifts revealed

Jennifer and Ben headed to DECIO Immagine Casa in Menaggio

Sporting a gorgeous sun-kissed glow, Jennifer could be seen wearing a sunshine yellow dress by Farm Rio, which features an off-the-shoulder neckline and ab-baring cutouts. As for her husband, Ben looked dapper in a khaki shirt and dark jeans.

The couple's romantic trip to Lake Como comes just days after their show-stopping nuptials, which took place at Ben's $8.9million mansion in Riceboro, Georgia.

Farm Rio Cut-Out Midi-Dress, £125.84 / $140, Saks Fifth Avenue

Officiated by Life coach and author Jay Shetty, Jennifer and Ben said 'I do' in the mansion's back garden, which overlooks the North Newport River.

GET THE LOOK:

Yellow Bardot Dress, £45 / $84, River Island

Forever New Yellow Midi Dress, £85, John Lewis

Choosing three custom gowns for the occasion, Jennifer walked down the aisle in a dramatic mermaid silhouette adapted from Ralph Lauren's classic turtleneck column dress. Adorned with over 1,000 handkerchiefs to create a ruffled effect, each one was then attached by hand.

Completing her first bridal ensemble, she then added a cathedral-length veil for extra drama. As for her second and third gowns, the former featured elegant strings of pearls while the latter boasted a Swarovski crystal-embellished keyhole neckline.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.