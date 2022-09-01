JLo's nude honeymoon sandals are on sale and in stock - just how we like it!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

During Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s gloriously romantic European honeymoon, it wasn’t JLo’s pricey gowns or designer bags that caught our attention, but her surprisingly minimalist – and super affordable – Tkees sandals.

Jennifer firmly cemented her fashion icon status with the celeb-fave flip-flop, and you can now snag a pair of JLo’s honeymoon flip-flops in the big Tkees Labor Day sale. We’re talking up to 70% off!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked loved-up on their European honeymoon

JLo’s gold pair of Tkees has, unsurprisingly, sold out, but her second paid, The Boyfriend style, is still in stock – and currently on sale.

The Boyfriend, was £58/$65, NOW £43/$49, Tkees

The chunkier sandal has a wider strap than Tkees classic design, with extra cushioning on the footbed for comfort. JLo’s white versions are selling fast but you can bag the look in a different shade, including grey, khaki, navy and black.

The newlywed is in good company with her choice of footwear, which has been a style staple for Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and even Ben Affleck’s ex, Jennifer Garner, for years.

The Gloss, was £49/$55, NOW £37/$41, Tkees

Joining the legion of Tkees stans are Nicky Hilton, who was spotted out and about in LA wearing the Gloss design, also on sale.

The Gemma, was £49/$55NOW £37/$41, Tkees

Model Alessandra Ambrosio gave the Gemma sandal her seal of approval, wearing them twice in as many days. You can save 25% on this style, or a massive 50% if you add the leopard, snakeskin or zebra print to cart.

