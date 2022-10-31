The Voice's Gwen Stefani models show-stealing leather and denim See how stunning the star of The Voice looks

Gwen Stefani absolutely nailed it in the style stakes this Halloween night when she took to her seat as one of the star judges on The Voice.

The stunning singer and former No Doubt frontwoman threw caution to the wind and stepped out in a leather top and jeans ensemble for Monday's show. Gwen looked wonderful in her black leather top, although her wide-legged jeans were half denim and half gold satin. The stylish mom-of-three completed her look with her signature gold chains.

Gwen can rock any beauty from a smoky eye to a bold red lip, and on Monday her choice of her signature red lip and ponytail proved to be the perfect finishing touch.

Gwen paired her leather top with the most unconventional of jeans

Last week marked the return of the hit talent show and the statuesque blonde did not disappoint her fashion fans when she arrived to discover the next singing star. Gwen wore a cut-out pink and black mini dress with rhinestone mesh sleeves. The queen of punk accessorized with a chain choker which completed her look perfectly.

The 53-year-old judge's 14.8 million Instagram followers flooded her Instagram post as soon as she revealed the look, with one fan gushing: "That outfit is so beautiful - like it was meant for her."

Gwen sparkles on the The Voice

At the end of the show, Gwen and her co-stars John Legend, Camilla Cabello and Blake Shelton took part in a Halloween-themed quiz and Gwen revealed her biggest fear...

"It's weird... I've changed since I've been in Oklahoma, I'm not as scared of things anymore!" Gwen giggled, before adding: "One thing that scares me is liars", with a wry smile.

