Helena Christensen models stunning mini dress in gorgeous new photo She looks incredible!

Helena Christensen wowed her social media followers at the weekend, as she showcased her honed legs in a stylish mini dress.

The supermodel, 53, looked stylish as ever in the gorgeous look. Taking to Instagram, the glamorous star posted a new photo of herself looking radiant.

She sat on a leather chair as she wore a black Sezane dress with a pretty floral print that stopped at the thigh and boasted long floaty sleeves.

Helena rested her head on her hand as she pouted for the camera, keeping her makeup natural with rosy pink lips.

Her shoulder-length brunette hair looked lustrous as usual, and she completed her look with gorgeous velvet high-heel boots.

The caption for the photo read: "Last night one of my favorite duos @hungvanngo @harryjoshhair scrubbed me up for a beautiful evening with this well-dressed gang for @sezane."

The star shared the pretty picture on social media

The star's famous friends were quick to compliment her, with actresses Julianne Moore and Debi Mazar saying, respectively: "Hello hot stuff," and: "Must be that river water [blue heart emoji]."

Helena's fans agreed that they loved the look, with their comments including: "Love," and: "Gorgeous," while others left heart and fire emojis.

Earlier in the week, the star looked stunning as she modeled her latest swimwear for a dip in the natural springs close to her home.

Helena always looks so glam

Helen looked sensational in the photos as she styled out a tiny white one-piece that showed off her dazzling figure, but this wasn't the only swimsuit that the model had packed for her excursion.

She changed into a floral one-piece, wearing the slinky item in several of the photos as she lounged in the still waters and spent time on the shoreline.

Fans went wild in the comments, with many calling the star "beautiful" as they raved about the pictures. One teased: "Hats off to you for getting in! It's a bit brrrrr!" while a second commented: "You are a wild woman – and I love the short hair!"

