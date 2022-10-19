Gwen Stefani looks phenomenal in diamond-encrusted top The Hollaback Girl singer is a fashion superstar

Gwen Stefani never looks anything less than flawless, and she amazed fans as she demonstrated her daring fashion sense on Wednesday.

The Voice judge looked phenomenal as she styled out a striking outfit with a cut-out section around her midriff, showcasing part of her toned torso. However, the most eye-catching part of her entire ensemble was the dozens of diamonds that had been encrusted into it. The jewels popped as they contrasted against the black of her top, and added a shimmering quality to her pink underskirt.

Gwen enhanced her beauty with her makeup, and she was quick to share her beauty tip with her followers.

"On set, backstage of The Voice doing the battles, and just wanted to let you know that I'm actually wearing this color," she explained. "Dolled Up, new lip gloss."

She then gave a closer look at her lip gloss, as she kissed the camera.

In her caption, the singer tagged all of the stylists who made her look like perfection, and added: "All dolled up with @gxvebeauty at @nbcthevoice gx."

Gwen's outfit looked phenomenal

Her followers loved the look, and were quick to shower Gwen with dozens of compliments. "Love the lighter lips and hair down!" said one.

A second commented: "Gorgeous color on you!" while a third shared: "Most perfect lips on earth."

A fourth penned: "The makeup look is all my goals!" while a fifth was obsessed with her look as they enthused: "Such a pretty dress. Great show tonight."

Gwen always chooses the best outfits when she's on The Voice and last week, she rocked a punk-pink look.

We love the singer's sense of style!

Taking to Instagram to share a glowing selfie of her Barbie-come-biker babe aesthetic, the Hollaback Girl hitmaker looked incredible in a strappy pink crop top layered with a black studded bralette.

Gwen's vampy outfit featured fishnet sleeves emblazoned with crystals, which she layered with a chunky chain choker in gunmetal silver.

The star's ageless glow was highlighted by a full glam makeup look, complete with a peachy-hued blush, dramatic smokey eye and frosted pink lip.

Gwen's signature platinum blonde bob was styled poker straight, to which a fan reacted: "I love your hair down! You look so beautiful."

