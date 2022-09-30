Harper Beckham looks stylish in lacy gown at Paris Fashion Week Harper is following in Victoria's fashionable footsteps

When 11-year-old Harper Beckham arrived at Paris Fashion Week to support her designer mother Victoria Beckham, the youngster made her mark as one of the best-dressed celebrity kids ever!

READ: Victoria Beckham's workout hack we should all be copying

The sister of Brooklyn, 23, Cruz, 17, and Romeo Beckham,19, looked so stylish in her black maxi dress on Friday afternoon as she was pictured arriving alongside her brothers and dad David Beckham. She even donned a lace-trimmed dress with a V-neck, belt detailing and flowing skirt to complete her highly fashionable look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Romeo Beckham looks just like Harper in unseen photos

Harper wore her hair in two sleek plaits and carried a small handbag to finish off her monochrome outfit.

SHOP: Love Nicola Peltz Beckham's wedding dress? We've found 7 perfect lookalikes

Victoria's show was held at the 17th-century church and monastery of Val-de-Grâce in the 5th arrondissement.

This Parisian outing marks Victoria's first time showcasing her designs at Paris Fashion Week and her first live show since the Covid-19 pandemic. Fans are keen to know whether or not Harper will meet up with her newlywed brother Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, 27, at the prestigious event.

Harper was pictured in a lacy dress as she arrived with dad David Beckham

Harper was famously one of the bridesmaids at Brooklyn and Nicola's lavish $103 million (£76 million) summer wedding at the Mountsorrel estate in Palm Beach, Florida. At the time, pictures emerged showing Harper dancing on the lawn wearing a smart white dress with puff sleeves, a navy blue waist sash and a skirt with subtle striped detailing.

Harper's mother Victoria also wore a black midi dress for the occasion

The occasion marks the first time Nicola and Victoria have been pictured at the same event after the American actress claimed that the mum-of-four had "blanked" her during the design process of her wedding dress.

In a recent interview with Variety, the 27-year-old actress and her husband insisted that there was no rift and that she didn't reject the idea of Victoria designing her wedding gown.

Harper was pictured with her mother VB backstage

Nicola told the publication that she initially intended to wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law.

She said: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

Nicola then gave a new interview and confessed that reading reports that she never intended to wear a Victoria design really "hurt my feelings". "Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress," Nicola told GRAZIA USA.

SEE: The best photos of David and Victoria Beckham from their 25-year romance

"I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story," she added.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.