Victoria Beckham's shock surprise on shopping trip with Harper is so iconic

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's no denying Victoria Beckham is a fashion icon. From 90s pop sensation to running her own fashion empire, the wife of David Beckham certainly knows how to start a trend - but she didn't predict this one!

WOW: Victoria Beckham's stateside walk-in wardrobe has the most incredible views - video

Taking to Instagram over the weeked, the former Spice Girl revealed she enjoyed a girls' shopping day with her daughter Harper Seven. The 11-year-old fashionista is quite the style icon herself, often rocking chic items from her mother's collection and sporting an array of cool-girl outfits from y2k-inspired brands.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham looks unreal in daring bodycon mini dress

Victoria was left stunned in Urban Outfitters after Harper pointed out the brand was selling a T-shirt emblazoned with a photo of Victoria from the 1990s, along with "Posh Spice" in block letters and a handwritten print of VB's signature.

"Took Harper shopping and… turns out I'm having a moment!!!" wrote Victoria, sharing a photo of herself in the changing rooms holding the oversized T-shirt to hide her face.

MORE: Victoria Beckham swears by this £28 three-in-one skincare product to get photo-ready

Victoria discovered the T-shirt on a shopping trip with Harper

The mother-of-four later shared a snap of her footballer husband rocking the tee, writing: "@davidbeckham always was my biggest fan!!!" as David struck VB's signature 'pout and peace' pose.

MORE: Harper Beckham and mum Victoria just had a £58 twinning fashion moment

If you're loving the statement T-shirt, you can pick it up in Urban Outfitters for $35 (though it's not available to buy in the UK online yet).

Spice Girls Posh Spice Tee, $35, Urban Outfitters

Stylish and kitsch, we love this ribbed crew-neck tee, perfect for throwing over cargos or layering with a nineties inspired midi skirt. And if it's good enough for David…

It's not the first time this week Victoria has inspired fans with her fashion choices.

David was a fan of the Spice Girls-inspired T-shirt

On Friday, The 48-year-old looked sensational as she picked up her phone to record a video of her posing in the walk-in wardrobe at her Miami penthouse wearing a skintight nude bodycon mini dress from her very own collection.

She paired the stunning sleeveless number with a cobalt blue Birkin bag which could be seen in the reflection of the mirror, and towering matching blue stilettos. The evening look was finished with a sleek and simple updo.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.