Victoria Beckham's shock surprise on shopping trip with Harper is so iconic

The former Spice Girls' star has the best reaction

There's no denying Victoria Beckham is a fashion icon. From 90s pop sensation to running her own fashion empire, the wife of David Beckham certainly knows how to start a trend - but she didn't predict this one!

Taking to Instagram over the weeked, the former Spice Girl revealed she enjoyed a girls' shopping day with her daughter Harper Seven. The 11-year-old fashionista is quite the style icon herself, often rocking chic items from her mother's collection and sporting an array of cool-girl outfits from y2k-inspired brands.

Victoria was left stunned in Urban Outfitters after Harper pointed out the brand was selling a T-shirt emblazoned with a photo of Victoria from the 1990s, along with "Posh Spice" in block letters and a handwritten print of VB's signature.

"Took Harper shopping and… turns out I'm having a moment!!!" wrote Victoria, sharing a photo of herself in the changing rooms holding the oversized T-shirt to hide her face.

Victoria discovered the T-shirt on a shopping trip with Harper

The mother-of-four later shared a snap of her footballer husband rocking the tee, writing: "@davidbeckham always was my biggest fan!!!" as David struck VB's signature 'pout and peace' pose.

If you're loving the statement T-shirt, you can pick it up in Urban Outfitters for $35 (though it's not available to buy in the UK online yet).

Spice Girls Posh Spice Tee, $35, Urban Outfitters

Stylish and kitsch, we love this ribbed crew-neck tee, perfect for throwing over cargos or layering with a nineties inspired midi skirt. And if it's good enough for David…

It's not the first time this week Victoria has inspired fans with her fashion choices.

David was a fan of the Spice Girls-inspired T-shirt

On Friday, The 48-year-old looked sensational as she picked up her phone to record a video of her posing in the walk-in wardrobe at her Miami penthouse wearing a skintight nude bodycon mini dress from her very own collection.

She paired the stunning sleeveless number with a cobalt blue Birkin bag which could be seen in the reflection of the mirror, and towering matching blue stilettos. The evening look was finished with a sleek and simple updo.

