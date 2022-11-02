Kelly Rowland is belle of the ball in slinky cut-out bodycon dress The singer presented at Glamour's 2022 Women of the Year Awards

Kelly Rowland enchanted fans in a mesmerizing bodycon dress at Glamour's 2022 Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday night.

READ: Kelly Rowland just wore the most head-turning ballgown you've ever seen

The Destiny's Child songstress leveled up her LBD, styling out a vampy long sleeved maxi dress elevated with feminine cut out detailing across her décolleté. Featuring a romantic high neck, elegant fitted sleeves and a sporty ab-baring bodice, Kelly served up a luscious look for the glamorous occasion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Rowland causes a stir in leopard print dress

The Bills Bills Bills hitmaker rocked a nineties Barbiecore hairstyle, sporting a slick high ponytail that flared into flirty curls.

Adding delicate silver hoops, a timeless red manicure and a glowy makeup look, the 41-year-old enamoured fans as she took to the stage to present awards and the empowering event.

Kelly upped the ante in a slick floor-length bodycon dress

Kelly presented Jennifer Hudson with the Glamour Woman of the Year award, welcoming the EGOT winner to the stage with a powerful speech, praising her as: "resilient, talented, and honey that voice!"

The star added: "I first met Jenny on the set of Dreamgirls, she was co-starring with my sister, Beyoncé. She expressed immediately how much she loved the ladies of Destiny’s Child and we have been tight ever since."

MORE: Kelly Rowland reveals whether she'd have a third child with husband Tim Weatherspoon

RELATED: Kelly Rowland dazzles in thigh-high split dress alongside husband Tim

"I speak for every woman and every girl, especially young Black girls, in saying thank you for proving that not winning is not the end of the road." We loved this on-stage girl power moment!

It's not the first time this month we've been struck by Kelly's sartorial elegance. Last Monday evening, the former Destiny's Child star wowed the crows at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, in an outfit that's going to make you do a double take.

The event was held at the WACO Theater Center, and Beyonce's bestie took to the red carpet with her husband Tim Weatherspoon, rocking an avant garde gown by Monsoori.

We loved the bombastic skirt, sweetheart neckline and elegant straps, and we particularly were fond of the contrasting black gloves.

Read more HELLO! US stories here