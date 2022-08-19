Kelly Rowland dazzles in thigh-high split dress alongside husband Tim

Kelly Rowland may be a busy mom of two, but the singer still finds time to go glam for special occasions.

Sharing a throwback photo, Kelly wowed in a form-fitting black gown complete with thigh-high split. The dress showed off her killer curves and featured long sleeves and an oversized Bardot neckline.

The 41-year-old added the drama with glittering earrings and a stack of bejewelled bracelets and she finished off the look with a pair of pointed black court shoes. The perfect glam look ideal for a red carpet or swanky dinner.

The star does glam so well

Kelly wore her hair in polished curls while her husband Tim Weatherspoon also looked well-styled for the evening out, sporting a tuxedo and shiny shoes.

The Destiny's Child star shared the photo in homage of 'National Husband Day', and the pair looked so loved up as they beamed for the camera.

Kelly delighted fans on Wednesday when she shared a series of new snaps, rocking another thigh-high split dress. This time her outfit of choice was a yellow velour number featuring long sleeves and a plunging sweetheart neckline.

Kelly has two sons with Tim

The accessories of choice were classic dazzling pearls and beautiful earrings, and the former X Factor judge topped the look off with a chic updo and a soft red lip.

Her followers were stunned by the gorgeous display, and many took to the comments section to share love heart emojis. Reality star Khloe Kardashian even commented to say: "Wowwwww" while Gabrielle Union wrote: "Perfection", followed by a fire and heart emoji.

The star has a 13 million-strong following on Instagram, and her fans love to see updates of her killer fashion looks as well as her sweet family life with her husband Tim and their two children, Titan and Noah.

Their boys have the cutest bond and Kelly has even shared a photograph of them cuddling up to each other in a sweet brotherly moment. Aww!

