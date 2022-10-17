Kelly Rowland reveals whether she'd have a third child with husband Tim Weatherspoon Does the Destiny's Child star want to be a mom again?

Kelly Rowland is loving her life right now, working on exciting projects while also getting to spend some much-needed time with her family.

MORE: Kelly Rowland dazzles in thigh-high split dress alongside husband Tim

The singer has been married to husband Tim Weatherspoon for over eight years and they are parents to seven-year-old Titan and 20-month-old Noah.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Rowland and husband share adorable moment

Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she gushed over caring for her two sons and wanting their childhood to never end.

The talk show host asked Kelly whether she thought a third child was in the cards for the couple, and she was definitely ready with an answer.

MORE: Kelly Rowland's neon string bikini leaves fans reeling

"Any more, you gonna have any more kids," Jennifer questioned, and Kelly instantly responded: "No, I'm done. Two and through, two and through."

The two talked about wanting to savor the moments while their kids were still young, with Kelly remarking: "Where did the time go?" and reacting to a photograph of her sons with: "I want that moment again."

Kelly revealed whether she'd be having a third child anytime soon

She also remarked upon how different the two were, saying that Noah "commands the room" while Titan preferred to assess the situation at hand, calling him "very reserved."

Jennifer, herself a mom to 13-year-old David, told the Destiny's Child singer to enjoy the moments while they lasted.

MORE: Kelly Rowland reacts to being mentioned in Beyoncé's new song with Madonna

MORE: Kelly Rowland stops fans in their tracks with a special gown ahead of an exciting night out

"You wait till they turn 13, they're going to get real busy on you," the American Idol alum joked, while commending Kelly's older son for helping her care for his little brother.

Kelly also explained to Jennifer and her audience a particular custom that had become a mainstay in their family home, which involved writing affirmations on the mirror each morning.

The singer is loving spending time with her two sons

She writes phrases such as "I am kind," "I am beautiful," and "I am a black boy with joy," for Titan to see and be inspired by on his way to school, getting enthusiastic applause from the studio.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.